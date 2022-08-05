Defense Army: Azerbaijani armed forces used firearms in Artsakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Artsakh Defense Army reported that the operational situation on the contact line of Artsakh was relatively stable on the night of August 4-5 and as of 09:00 a.m. in the morning.
“Overall, the tension remains. The Azerbaijani units violated the ceasefire regime in some directions using firearms. No casualties on the Armenian side have been reported.
Some of the injured servicemen were discharged from medical institutions in the previous days. The condition of 3 injured continues to be serious, and the condition of another is extremely grave, but a certain positive dynamic is noticed.
Actions aimed at the further stabilization of the situation with the mediation of the Russian peacekeeping troops continue,” Defense Army said in the statement.
