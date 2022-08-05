Defense Army: Azerbaijani armed forces used firearms in Artsakh - Mediamax.am

419 views

Defense Army: Azerbaijani armed forces used firearms in Artsakh



Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Artsakh Defense Army reported that the operational situation on the contact line of Artsakh was relatively stable on the night of August 4-5 and as of 09:00 a.m. in the morning.

“Overall, the tension remains. The Azerbaijani units violated the ceasefire regime in some directions using firearms. No casualties on the Armenian side have been reported.

 

Some of the injured servicemen were discharged from medical institutions in the previous days. The condition of 3 injured continues to be serious, and the condition of another is extremely grave, but a certain positive dynamic is noticed.

 

Actions aimed at the further stabilization of the situation with the mediation of the Russian peacekeeping troops continue,” Defense Army said in the statement.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | August 5, 2022 10:56
Lavrov: Russia receives no proposals from Pashinyan regarding peacekeepers

Nagorno Karabakh | August 5, 2022 09:40
Defense Army: Azerbaijani armed forces used firearms in Artsakh

Foreign Policy | August 4, 2022 16:29
Russian MFA: Peacekeepers take all the efforts to stabilize the situation
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2022