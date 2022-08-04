US Department of State urges to avoid further escalation in Karabakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price stressed that the United States is deeply concerned by and closely following reports of intensive fighting around Nagorno-Karabakh, including casualties and the loss of life.

“We urge immediate steps to reduce tensions and avoid further escalation. The recent increase in tensions underscores the need for a negotiated, comprehensive, and sustainable settlement of all remaining issues related to or resulting from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” the statement issued by Price says.