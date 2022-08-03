Azerbaijan violates ceasefire in Artsakh, 7 wounded - Mediamax.am

752 views

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire in Artsakh, 7 wounded


Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry (archive photo)


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh Defense Army has reported that starting from 9:00 a.m. today the Azerbaijani units have grossly violated the ceasefire regime, using grenade launchers and UAVs. As a result, 7 Armenian servicemen have been wounded. The condition of one of the injured is grave, the lives of other 6 are not at risk.

“Joint steps with the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the Artsakh Republic are being taken to stabilize the situation,” the news release says.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Nagorno Karabakh | August 3, 2022 18:09
Partial military mobilization declared in Artsakh

Nagorno Karabakh | August 3, 2022 18:03
“NATO fully supports current efforts to normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan”

Nagorno Karabakh | August 3, 2022 15:59
Defense Army serviceman killed by Azerbaijani UAV
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2022