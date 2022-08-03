Azerbaijan violates ceasefire in Artsakh, 7 wounded

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh Defense Army has reported that starting from 9:00 a.m. today the Azerbaijani units have grossly violated the ceasefire regime, using grenade launchers and UAVs. As a result, 7 Armenian servicemen have been wounded. The condition of one of the injured is grave, the lives of other 6 are not at risk.
“Joint steps with the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the Artsakh Republic are being taken to stabilize the situation,” the news release says.
