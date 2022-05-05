Aliyev: Talks with Armenia suspended since 2019

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said today that peace talks with Armenia have been suspended since 2019.

“Since 2019, the new authorities in Armenia began making absurd statements, which actually led to the end of the negotiations. For example, “Karabakh is Armenia, that’s it.” After such a statement, it was useless to speak about any negotiations. But the leadership of Armenia went even further, threatening us with a new war for new territories, they threatened us with a new occupation,” Aliyev stated at the Congress of World Azerbaijanis in Shushi.

“In fall of 2020, we fought not only against Armenia, worldwide Armenians, we fought against the patrons of Armenia and won this war. This is why the victory in this war is of great importance,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“We will negotiate over a peace agreement with Armenia only on the basis of the 5 basic principles we proposed. At present, the ministries of foreign affairs of the two countries are engaged in the formation of working groups. Concrete negotiations should be launched soon, and these negotiations should not last too long, since the peace treaty will be signed only on the basis of five basic principles,” Aliyev stated.

He stressed that Armenia should officially recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and state about the absence of territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

“Revanchist forces, sometimes re-emerging in Armenia, should know that for Armenia this is the only way out, one might say, the only chance. If they reject it, we will not recognize the territorial integrity of Armenia either, and we will announce it officially,” Aliyev stressed. He added that, given the results of the second Karabakh war, the Armenian side should understand “what this can lead to.”