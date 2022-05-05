Kremlin: Putin presents to Michel steps aimed at launching a peace process between Yerevan and Baku

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of the European Council Charles Michel discussed during a phone talk today the issues on ensuring stability and security in Nagorno-Karabakh, “including with regard to the recent contacts of Vladimir Putin and Charles Michel with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan.”

The news release issued by Kremlin reads:

“The importance of the consistent implementation of the fundamental trilateral agreements between Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia of November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021 was reaffirmed. In this context, the President of Russia presented the steps aimed at the implementation of the projects on restoration of economic and transport links, launching the process on delimitation of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan as well as negotiations to develop a peace treaty between the two countries.”