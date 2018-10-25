Azerbaijan criticizes Pashinyan’s remarks

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijan has criticized acting Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan’s remarks that Artsakh authorities have to be involved in the peace talks.

“Another statement by Pashinyan that “until the leadership of Karabakh is involved in the process of settlement, we are far from solving the issue” is an attempt to damage the current format of talks, reinforce the status quo and create tension,” said Azerbaijani MFA Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva.



Interfax reports that representative of Azerbaijani presidential administration Hikmet Hajiyev also commented on Pashinyan’s remarks.



“Nikol Pashinyan’s statements about the participation of self-proclaimed regime in the negotiations are destructive and absolutely unacceptable,” he said.