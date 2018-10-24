1071 views

Eduard Sharmazanov: Arms sale encourages Baku’s destructive actions


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Deputy Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly (NA) Eduard Sharmazanov said today in Saint Petersburg that "sale of arms to Azerbaijan contributes to destructive steps by that country.”

“It is necessary to exclude the bellicose rhetoric and xenophobia,” Eduard Sharmazanov said at the meeting with Secretary General – Head of the IPA CIS Council Secretariat Yury Osipov.

