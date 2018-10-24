Eduard Sharmazanov: Arms sale encourages Baku’s destructive actions

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Deputy Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly (NA) Eduard Sharmazanov said today in Saint Petersburg that "sale of arms to Azerbaijan contributes to destructive steps by that country.”
“It is necessary to exclude the bellicose rhetoric and xenophobia,” Eduard Sharmazanov said at the meeting with Secretary General – Head of the IPA CIS Council Secretariat Yury Osipov.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.