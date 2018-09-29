Mediators urge to intensify the NK negotiation process

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group underscored that "a comprehensive settlement [of Nagorno Karabakh conflict] will require compromises on all sides”.

Russian, U.S. and French Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group said this in a statement issued after meeting with Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in New York on the margins of the UN General Assembly.



“The Co-Chairs and the Ministers discussed the situation in the region and sought clarification with respect to several recent statements and incidents of concern.



The Co-Chairs expressed deep regret over the continuing and unnecessary loss of life. They cautioned the Ministers about the dangers of escalation, called on the parties to engage constructively in a positive atmosphere, and to avoid inflammatory rhetoric. The Co-Chairs underscored that a comprehensive settlement will require compromises on all sides.



In this context, the Ministers confirmed the importance of taking measures to intensify the negotiation process and to take additional steps to reduce tensions. The Ministers agreed to meet again before the end of the year”, the statement reads.