Armenian FM: Baku’s actions are fraught with serious dangers

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan drew the attention of OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs to recent attempts by Azerbaijan to escalate the situation on the border with Armenia and the line of contact with Artsakh, which resulted in deaths of 2 servicemen from Armenian armed forces and Artsakh Defense Army.

FM Mnatsakanyan had a meeting on September 25 in New York with OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stephane Visconti (France), Andrew Schofer (U.S.) and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.



The Armenian FM emphasized the importance of providing peaceful atmosphere, as well as the necessity of avoiding steps or aggressive rhetoric that can result in escalation of the situation.



Zohrab Mnatsakanyan stressed that Baku’s actions are fraught with serious dangers for the peace talks, especially before the upcoming meeting of the two FMs with Co-Chairs’ mediation.