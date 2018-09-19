Pashinyan: We fully control the situation at borders

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Armenian positions in the northern sector of Artsakh borders on September 18.
Accompanied by Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan, the Prime Minister heard the reports about the utilities and fortification structures, new technologies for reliable defense, new armaments, efforts aimed at increasing the security of military personnel on the border positions, and technical supply.
Nikol Pashinyan and Bako Sahakyan also watched demonstration training at the training facility.
“The main reason I decided to visit the Armenian positions was to learn about current operative situation and conditions of service for the military personnel on the spot. I can state confidently that the situation is under full control of both the Armenian Armed Forces and the Artsakh Defense Army,” said Pashinyan.
