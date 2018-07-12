872 views

Brussels hosts first Mnatsakanyan-Mammadyarov meeting


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The first meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov took place in Brussels on July 11.

Among the participants of the meeting were OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov, Stephane Visconti, Andrew Schofer and Personal Representative of OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

According to the Armenian MFA, the Armenian FM expressed his gratitude to the mediators for organizing the meeting and attached special importance to their role in peace process, as well as maintenance of negotiations dynamics.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said that the negotiations process does not have other alternative and stressed the importance of steps towards forming peaceful atmosphere, strengthening mutual trust, reducing escalation, as well as absolute compliance with the ceasefire and avoidance of hate speech.

He emphasized that the realistic and constructive involvement of all sides of the conflict is of primary importance for the efficiency of efforts towards long-term peace.

