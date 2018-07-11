770 views

OSCE completes another monitoring on Artsakh-Azerbaijan border on time



Yerevan /Mediamax/. The OSCE Mission has conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the Akna-Barda road section of Artsakh-Azerbaijan border today.

According to Artsakh MFA, the monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule, but the Azerbaijani side did not allow the OSCE Mission representatives to its frontline positions.

