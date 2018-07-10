Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers to meet on July 11

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov will meet in Brussels on July 11 at the initiative of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, Armenian MFA has announced on Twitter.
This will be the first ministerial meeting between the sides since the change of power in Armenia.
The last time Mammadyarov held talks with Armenian Foreign Minister was when he met Edward Nalbandian in Krakow on January 17, 2018.
