1075 views

Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers to meet on July 11


Photo: Press service of Armenian Foreign Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov will meet in Brussels on July 11 at the initiative of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, Armenian MFA has announced on Twitter.

This will be the first ministerial meeting between the sides since the change of power in Armenia.

Nalbandian names conditions for advance in NK peace talks


The last time Mammadyarov held talks with Armenian Foreign Minister was when he met Edward Nalbandian in Krakow on January 17, 2018.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Politics | July 10, 2018 11:35
Hayk Grigoryan is new chairman of Armenia’s Investigative Committee

Army and Police | July 10, 2018 10:57
Armenia’s Defense Minister shares his strategic vision

Society | July 10, 2018 10:00
Ara Vardanyan submits his resignation
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe