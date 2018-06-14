OSCE mediators discuss nearest ministerial meeting

Yerevan /Mediamax/. OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the Armenian officials reviewed the status of NK negotiations and discussed next steps to move the process forward, including a ministerial meeting in the near future.
This was stated in the press statement by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group today following their visit to Armenia on June 12-14.
“The Co-Chairs exchanged views on the current situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and the line of contact, underscoring the importance of maintaining a constructive environment.
They reiterated their commitment to helping the sides find a peaceful solution to the conflict based on the core principles of the Helsinki Final Act, including the non-use or threat of force, territorial integrity, and the equal rights and self-determination of peoples.
Armenian officials expressed their support for the work of the OSCE Minsk Group and Personal Representative and their willingness to continue working productively under the auspices of the Co-Chairs,” the statement reads.
