Armenian President receives OSCE mediators

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received today Co-Chairs of OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov, Stephane Visconti, Andrew Schofer and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

Armen Sarkissian said that being committed to the negotiations process within the frames of OSCE Minsk Group, which is led by Armenian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Armenia will continue the efforts, aimed at peaceful settlement of NK issue.