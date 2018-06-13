623 views

Armenian FM introduces OSCE mediators to Baku’s provocations


Photo: Press service of Armenian Foreign Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received Co-Chairs of OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov, Stephane Visconti, Andrew Schofer and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

According to the Armenia MFA, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan attached importance to the visit of the Co-Chairs, emphasizing that it gives the opportunity to establish the first direct contact after the formation of the new government in Armenia.

The parties covered the possibilities of progress in the negotiations process, stressing the necessity of creating an atmosphere of peace.

Armenian MFA: Murder of Artsakh soldier is an Azerbaijani provocation


Touching upon recent murder of Artsakh serviceman by Azerbaijani side on Line of Contact, the Armenian FM emphasized that similar provocations by Azerbaijan cast serious doubts on the commitment of this country to peaceful settlement.

