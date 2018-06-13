Armenian FM introduces OSCE mediators to Baku’s provocations

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received Co-Chairs of OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov, Stephane Visconti, Andrew Schofer and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

According to the Armenia MFA, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan attached importance to the visit of the Co-Chairs, emphasizing that it gives the opportunity to establish the first direct contact after the formation of the new government in Armenia.



The parties covered the possibilities of progress in the negotiations process, stressing the necessity of creating an atmosphere of peace.



