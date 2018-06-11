1075 views

Mnatsakanyan tells about Baku’s “unacceptable” actions at CSTO meeting


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has attended the CSTO Foreign Ministers Council in Almaty today.

While speaking at the council, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan presented Armenia’s priorities in the organization and the republic’s assessment and approaches to global and regional challenges, the Armenian MFA said.

Mnatsakanyan also informed the CSTO partners that an Artsakh Defense Army soldier was killed on June 10 by Azerbaijani armed forces.

The Armenian Foreign Minister shared with the attendees the information about Azerbaijan’s activities along the Line of Contact with Artsakh and qualified them as unacceptable, irresponsible actions aimed at escalation of the situation, which cast doubt over Azerbaijan’s commitment to ensuring the progress of the peace talks.

