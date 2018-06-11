Mnatsakanyan tells about Baku’s “unacceptable” actions at CSTO meeting

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has attended the CSTO Foreign Ministers Council in Almaty today.

While speaking at the council, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan presented Armenia’s priorities in the organization and the republic’s assessment and approaches to global and regional challenges, the Armenian MFA said.



Mnatsakanyan also informed the CSTO partners that an Artsakh Defense Army soldier was killed on June 10 by Azerbaijani armed forces.



