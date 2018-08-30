Jo Treweek: Lydian shows exclusive approach to biodiversity

Jo Treweek is a professional ecologist with an extensive experience in biodiversity conservation projects. She is a Member of the Institute of Ecology and Environmental Management, Chartered Environmentalist and holds a BA and PhD degrees from Oxford University. Along with many other projects in the UK and elsewhere in the world Jo Treweek has also worked on the biodiversity management program of the Amulsar project. Recent Audit report has reported no other “new ecological factors” but a rare species of a butterfly and a plant found at Amulsar. Mediamax had an opportunity to speak with Jo Treweek on these issues.



You have been working on the Amulsar biodiversity management issues for several years. The State Environmental Inspection Audit of Armenia has published the Audit results at Amulsar, where they state that new ecological issues have been revealed, namely, a butterfly and plant have been found at Amulsar. From your experience, is this a valid reason to announce new ecological issues?



The observation of Apollo butterfly on Amulsar Mountain is most definitely not new. A small area of habitat for the butterfly (i.e. the area its caterpillars use to feed and develop) was found in a location, where mine infrastructure had been planned in an earlier design, and this is clearly indicated in publicly available reports, especially the ESIA baseline report. The infrastructure was relocated, thereby completely avoiding impacts on this habitat. This is the reason why individual adult butterflies may still be seen on Amulsar: in fact, I see this as a positive sign that we avoided the habitat successfully and that it is still supporting the species despite mine construction, as we predicted in our reports.



As any ecologist would know, the main habitat for the species is in more forested areas and it is not recorded to breed or feed at the altitude, where the specialist found it on Amulsar Mountain on the one day of their visit. Finding one individual adult butterfly does not indicate presence of habitat for the species, as it could easily have blown there on the wind, most likely from the habitat we recorded. The important thing is to maintain the habitat and the population, which is exactly what Lydian has done.



Presence of some other bird species is also mentioned, but all of these had been carefully surveyed and considered in the biodiversity studies for the mine and none have habitat directly affected by it.



Lydian conducted the most comprehensive baseline surveys for plants ever done for a mine in Armenia. Targeted searches for all plants included in the Armenia’s Red Book were done by the relevant national specialists, including Acantholimon caryophyllaceum Boiss., reportedly found during the inspection. National and international specialists were unable to confirm its presence anywhere within the mine footprint during several years of survey, and nobody has confirmed its presence in the area around Gndevaz (where it was last seen) for 70 years now. The specimen taken was not in good condition and it may never be possible to confirm its identity, but this is anyway irrelevant as the area where it was found is not going to be mined.

