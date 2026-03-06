Azerbaijan withdraws all its diplomats from Iran - Mediamax.am

March 06, 2026
Azerbaijan withdraws all its diplomats from Iran


Yerevan /Mediamax/. On the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran and the Consulate General in Tabriz will be evacuated.

As reported by Trend, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said today:

 

“Ilham Aliyev has given all the necessary instructions in connection with the drone attack, and diplomatic steps have been taken. In accordance with Iran’s promise, we will wait for the results of the investigation, and based on those results, decisions will be made and appropriate steps will be taken.”




