Russia ready to send experts to counter “hybrid attacks” if Armenia requests assistance

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russia is ready, at Armenia’s request, to form and send a group of experts to help counter hybrid attacks, similar to the expert mission that Yerevan has requested from the European Union (EU).

This was stated by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.

“The active and, as the experience of other countries shows, deep involvement of EU experts during the pre-election period, as well as in the context of a possible constitutional referendum, is unlikely to strengthen Armenia’s genuine sovereignty. On the contrary, the effect may be the opposite. We have also taken note of the comment by Armenia’s Ministry of Justice that the work of the invited EU experts ‘will not be directed against Russia.’ With this in mind, should the Armenian side extend such an invitation, we confirm our readiness to promptly work out the details of sending a group with similar tasks to the republic on a bilateral basis,” Zakharova said at a briefing in Moscow.