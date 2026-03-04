Aliyev visits the Iranian embassy, expresses condolences

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev visited the Iranian Embassy in Baku and expressed his condolences over the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and numerous civilians.

The Azerbaijani president left a note in the book of condolences.

According to Trend, in a conversation with the Iranian ambassador, Ilham Aliyev noted that he will always remember his meetings with Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei during his visits to Iran.

Iranian Ambassador Mujtaba Demirchilu expressed his gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan for visiting the embassy and offering his condolences.