Pashinyan sends condolences to the President of Iran

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a telegram of condolences to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, over the casualties reported among the country’s leadership and citizens.

“We are following the developments around Iran with deep concern. Please accept my condolences on the losses recorded among the leadership and citizens of the Islamic Republic of Iran. We will always remember the personal role of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ali Khamenei, in the development of Armenia-Iran relations.

At this difficult time, we hope for the swift establishment of peace and stability in the Middle East.

Taking this opportunity, I wish you patience, and to the friendly and neighboring people of Iran, peace and endurance,” Pashinyan’s message reads.