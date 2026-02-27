Pashinyan to visit Georgia next week

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will visit Georgia next week.

President of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili said today that his annual report, scheduled for March 4, will be postponed due to the visit of the head of Armenian government.

Commenting this week in Warsaw on the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations, Nikol Pashinyan said, in particular:

“We are also grateful to our neighbors – it is very important to note that our neighbors, Georgia and Iran, have always supported this peace process.”