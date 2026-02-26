“Without Trump’s initiative, the peace process would have been uncertain”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that without the participation, personal involvement, and initiative of the U.S. President, the peace process would have been uncertain.

The government reports that the Prime Minister, who is in Poland on an official visit, said this on February 25, meeting with diplomats and representatives of think tanks at the Polish Institute of International Relations.

It is undeniable that the initiative and participation of the U.S. President played a very important role for peace in the region, added Nikol Pashinyan.

“Now it is very important to emphasize that 2025 was the first year since our independence when there were no border casualties due to gunfire between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops. And now there is real peace in our region,” Nikol Pashinyan noted.

He added that peace is under construction, which must be taken care of:

“That is the main idea that I am trying to convey to our people, that now we have peace, but peace must be strengthened, institutionalized.

Nikol Pashinyan also spoke about the TRIPP project:

“It is an investment project on the territory of Armenia and it will include a railway through the territory of Armenia, which will connect the east and the west, including the main part of Azerbaijan with the Autonomous Republic of Nakhchivan and will open the railway connection for Armenia to the south. Of course, it will also create new opportunities for the European Union, because as you know, due to the geopolitical situation, we now have a supply chain crisis in the world.”