Pashinyan presents “Real Armenia” to Armenian community in Poland

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is in Poland on an official visit, met in Warsaw with representatives of the Armenian community.

“Nikol Pashinyan presented the government’s priorities, speaking about advancing the peace agenda, unblocking regional communication routes, as well as the steps being taken to ensure Armenia’s economic development.

The Prime Minister also touched upon the ‘Real Armenia’ ideology, presenting its main principles,” the Prime Minister’s press office reported.