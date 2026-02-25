Pashinyan leaves for Poland on official visit - Mediamax.am

հայերեն | русский | english
February 25, 2026
294 views

Pashinyan leaves for Poland on official visit


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has left for Poland on a two-day official visit.

Government’s press office reported that during the visit Nikol Pashinyan will meet with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, after which the two prime ministers will make statements.

 

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to meet with the President of Poland and the Marshal of the Senate.

 

Nikol Pashinyan will also visit the Polish Institute of International Relations, where he will meet with representatives of Polish think tanks.




Latest news

Special report | February 25, 2026 17:43
Artsakh’s “Mrakats” Choir: Silence after displacement

Army and Police | February 25, 2026 16:42
Papikyan and Larijani discuss the situation over Iran

Foreign Policy | February 25, 2026 13:23
Armenia abstains from voting on Ukraine resolution
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Quality Sign BW
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2026