Pashinyan leaves for Poland on official visit

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has left for Poland on a two-day official visit.

Government’s press office reported that during the visit Nikol Pashinyan will meet with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, after which the two prime ministers will make statements.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to meet with the President of Poland and the Marshal of the Senate.

Nikol Pashinyan will also visit the Polish Institute of International Relations, where he will meet with representatives of Polish think tanks.