Aliyev meets AIPAC head in Washington

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met in Washington with Elliot Brandt, Chief Executive Officer of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

According to Azerbaijani media reports, during the meeting the interlocutors emphasized that relations between the two countries began to develop following Donald Trump’s taking office in the United States.

The parties noted the role of AIPAC in deepening Azerbaijani-American and Azerbaijani-Israeli relations.

The Azerbaijani president is in Washington to attend the first meeting of the Board of Peace.