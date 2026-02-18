Nikol Pashinyan leaves for the U.S. on a working visit

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has left for the United States on a working visit.

The Prime Minister’s spokesperson, Nazeli Baghdasaryan, reported that the Armenian premier will participate in the inaugural session of the Board of Peace in Washington D.C. on February 19.

Mediamax reminds that on January 22 of this year, Nikol Pashinyan participated in the solemn ceremony of signing the Charter of the “Board of Peace” in Davos.

The heads of delegations of Armenia, the United States, Argentina, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Egypt, Hungary, Indonesia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Morocco, Pakistan, Qatar, Paraguay, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the UAE, Uzbekistan and Israel participated in the signing ceremony.