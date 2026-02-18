Ruben Vardanyan sentenced to 20 years in prison in Baku

Yerevan /Mediamax/. A court in Baku has published the verdict in the case of former Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan.

According to Azerbaijani media reports, Vardanyan has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

During a phone conversation with his family, Vardanyan conveyed the content of his final statement delivered at the last February 10 court hearing.

“On February 10, I delivered my closing statement and prohibited my attorney from presenting any defense arguments, because I consider what is taking place not a trial but a judicial farce, as there was no possibility of a normal judicial process. Therefore, despite the judges’ resistance, my attorney did not present any arguments or justifications.

I spoke very briefly. I do not want to repeat myself – I already addressed the main points in December,” Vardanyan said.

“If one side humbles itself before the other, nothing will work – there will be no peace. I hope we will come to realize and understand that everything depends only on us: on our ability to restore ourselves and to respect ourselves, while not losing sight of the fact that we truly need to live in peace in our region.

I told the court – and repeated three times, despite attempts to stop me – that Artsakh was, Artsakh is, and Artsakh will be, in the deepest ontological sense. Artsakh was, is, and will be.

This is not a legal issue, but rather about the fact that no one can simply be taken and erased – and I am deeply convinced of this. I have said that I will do everything so that, within our – I hope – lifetime, the leaders of the three sides to the conflict will together lay flowers on the graves of representatives of every nation and religion and apologize to all mothers for their fallen children. I hope this will one day happen with respect for everyone and for each other.

I also said that I am here to represent the Armenian people in this trial, and I am not afraid of any punishment or decision. I am ready to accept it with complete calm, because what is taking place is not a trial but a judgment. Unfortunately, they did not take the opportunity to conduct a normal judicial process that could have helped lay the foundation for truly long-term peace. Instead, they organized an incomprehensible, unprofessional show that, regrettably, benefited no one – above all, the Azerbaijani state itself. I am confident,” Ruben Vardanyan said.