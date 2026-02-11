CoE Commissioner calls for a comprehensive integration strategy for Artsakh Armenians

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Michael O’Flaherty, wrapped up the results of his visit to Armenia, "focusing on three topical issues: anti-discrimination, violence against women and the human rights of Karabakh Armenians displaced to Armenia.”

Michael O’Flaherty’s report states, in particular:

“The Commissioner acknowledges Armenia’s outstanding solidarity and practical support for Karabakh Armenians displaced to Armenia. The swift mobilisation of emergency assistance –housing, social services, financial aid, and educational opportunities – reflects Armenia’s welcoming attitude. As the country transitions from emergency relief to long-term integration, the Commissioner notes the challenges ahead: ensuring economic integration, improving housing opportunities, restoring identity and pension-related documents, securing citizenship or other ways to avoid statelessness, and achieving social inclusion.

The Commissioner welcomes the authorities’ recognition of these challenges and ongoing efforts to adapt support programmes making them more inclusive, prioritise the most vulnerable, and foster self-reliance. He encourages the Armenian authorities to adopt a comprehensive, well-resourced integration strategy, involving displaced persons, civil society and international partners.

The Commissioner also recalls that the right to voluntary, safe, and dignified return remains important for Karabakh Armenians, and invites the authorities to ensure that displaced persons are fully informed and supported in making free choices about their future. He acknowledges the sensitivities around this issue amid the ongoing peace process and encourages continued efforts to uphold rights and respond to the needs of all displaced persons.

A successful integration strategy must be inclusive and comprehensive. It is vital that the most vulnerable – including children, older persons, and persons with disabilities – are not left behind. This requires a well-resourced strategy, developed in partnership with civil society, that guarantees not only housing and work but also the right of every individual to make a free and informed choice about their future.”