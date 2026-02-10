JD Vance: “I’m very proud to talk about TRIPP”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and U.S. Vice President JD Vance paid special attention to the TRIPP project in their statements made in Yerevan on February 9.

“I am also very proud to talk about the TRIPP Enterprise Fund. I think it is going to bring historic transformation to the region. It is going to open up a whole new world of trade, transit and energy flows in this region, and it will create unprecedented connections between Armenia and its neighbors. That’s great for the prosperity of the people of Armenia, but it is also important for enduring peace,” the U.S. Vice President said.

He noted that “a lot of private capital is going to flow from the TRIPP Fund for building railroads, pipelines, and building the interconnectedness that will create real prosperity for the region and also allow the peace agreement to stick.”

Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, said:

“We have reaffirmed that this project, in addition to the most serious peace dividends, will also have regional and global significance, developing unhindered communication between West and East.

We expressed our satisfaction with the preparatory works for the implementation of the project, as well as the progress of the feasibility studies that were launched a few days ago.

We also discussed with Mr. Vance the prospects for complete deblocking of the region – as essential guarantees of stability and peace in the South Caucasus. I believe that in this context, it is also of great importance to bring to its logical conclusion the ongoing dialogue in the Armenia-Turkey normalization process, including the opening of the Gyumri-Kars railway.”