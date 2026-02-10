Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel: Vice President JD Vance arrives in Armenia with family

U.S. Vice President JD Vance arrived in Armenia on February 9 accompanied by Second Lady Usha Vance and their three children - Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel.

The visit, which follows the family's attendance at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Milan, marks another international appearance for America's second family.

Ewan, Vivek and have increasingly appeared alongside their parents at official events since their father assumed office in January 2025.

Ewan Vance, the eldest at eight years old, was born in June 2017. According to his father, Ewan prefers to maintain privacy and tends to avoid the spotlight. In a recent interview, Vice President Vance noted that his oldest son "really doesn't like" the public attention and that when cameras are present at White House events, "he doesn't love it, and so we try to keep him out of that limelight as much as possible."

Vivek Vance, age 5, was born in February 2020. The middle child appears to have inherited his father's comfort with public attention. The vice president has described Vivek as being "a little bit more like me" and someone who "probably likes it too much" when it comes to being in the public eye.

Photo: REUTERS

Mirabel Vance, the youngest at four years old, was born in December 2021.

On January 20, 2026, the couple announced that they are expecting their fourth child, a boy, due in the summer.

The Vance children are being raised in a household that blends different cultural and religious backgrounds. Their mother, Usha Vance, is a Hindu of Indian heritage, while their father is Catholic, having converted in 2019.

The couple has decided to raise their children as Christians.

The children's names reflect this cultural diversity. Middle son Vivek bears a name of Sanskrit origin, while daughter Mirabel's name has Spanish and Latin roots.

According to media reports, Ewan may have been named after the son of Amy Chua, the Yale Law School professor who encouraged JD and Usha Vance's relationship when they were students.

Since the inauguration, the Vance children have traveled extensively with their parents on official visits. In April 2025, all three children accompanied their parents on a four-day state visit to India, where they toured the Taj Mahal and their father engaged in trade discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Photo: Photolure

The siblings also attended Good Friday services at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican in April 2025 and were present for the 250th anniversary celebration of the Marine Corps in San Diego last October.

Like children of other high-ranking officials, the Vance siblings now have Secret Service protection and code names. According to their mother, "Our kids had a lot of fun with that."

Vice President Vance has consistently emphasized the importance of family throughout his political career. In his 2024 Republican National Convention speech, he stated: "My most important American dream was becoming a good husband and a good dad. I wanted to give my kids the things I didn't have when I was growing up."

During that same speech, he addressed his children directly: "If you're watching, Daddy loves you very much, but get your butts in bed, it's 10 o'clock.