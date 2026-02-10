Armenia rail route beats BTK on distance, European Comission’s study says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The European Commission released meta-study "Advancing a Cross-Regional Connectivity Agenda" which positions Armenia as an important player in rebuilding trade routes between Europe and Central Asia.

The study identifies critical investment needs across transport, energy, and digital infrastructure, with Armenia serving as a key transit country in the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor (TCTC) linking Europe, the South Caucasus, Turkey, and Central Asia.

“The TEN-T (Trans-European Transport Network) was extended to the Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries, including Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, in 2018. The current TEN-T network in the Southern Caucasus reflects the prevailing political context of the region at that time, with no connections between Armenia-Azerbaijan and only one rail connection between Armenia-Türkiye. As peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan advance, opportunities are emerging to re-establish transport links connecting Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye, which could possibly be considered for a future addition to the TEN-T network in the region.

A route via Syunik, positioned as an alternative to the Georgia-based segment of the TCTC, could significantly enhance regional connectivity. Restoring these connections would strengthen economic cooperation, stimulate cross-border trade, and improve the resilience and diversification of the corridor by adding new routing options. Although, more detailed economic impact studies still ongoing, but experts point that the southern rail connection between Azerbaijan and Türkiye via Armenia’s Syunik region could cut the travel time by up to 25 % compared to the traditional the Baku–Tbilisi– Kars route”, the stady says.

“Realizing Armenia’s potential as an integral part of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor (TCTC) will require not only infrastructure investments but also coordinated policy actions to ensure efficient and competitive railway and cross-border logistics services.

Despite these parallel plans and advancing works, the EU has an opportunity to shape a sovereignty-respecting, rules-based model aligned with its connectivity principles and ensuring efficient, mutually beneficial connectivity for all regional partners, including Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye”, study reads.