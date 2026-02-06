Lavrov calls statements about “attacks from the north” on Armenia strange

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russia periodically hears strange statements about mythical "attacks from the north” on Armenia.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made the remarks today in Moscow while opening talks with the Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, Alen Simonyan.

Below are Sergey Lavrov’s key statements, compiled from TASS reports:

“Moscow views Yerevan as an ally and a strategic partner and is interested in Armenia being a strong and self-sufficient state.”

“The European Union constantly forces countries of the post-Soviet space to choose between ‘us or them.’ This is their logic applied in the post-Soviet space for more than 20 years.”

“There are ongoing discussions about what is more important and beneficial for Armenia: continuing integration within the Eurasian Economic Union or transitioning to the norms and standards of the European Union. We are following these discussions, and you know our position. It is not based on ideology, but on reality. Membership in the Eurasian Economic Union is incompatible with the principles underlying cooperation with – and especially accession to – the European Union.”

“It is surprising to hear signals from the West about Russia’s alleged possible interference in Armenia’s upcoming parliamentary elections. Your election campaign is beginning, and I can assure you that when such signals come from abroad – with a clear hint at the Russian Federation – and when calls are made from Yerevan to the European Union to help prevent such interference, it seems strange to us. I have no doubt that responsible politicians in Yerevan fully understand that such actions pursue extremely provocative aims.”