Trump deserves the Nobel Prize, Pashinyan is confident

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan believes that U.S. President Donald Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.

The government press office reports that he said this in his speech following the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2026 ceremony in Abu Dhabi.

“On this remarkable occasion of receiving this honorary Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, I would like to express my deep gratitude to the President of the United States Donald Trump, whose personal engagement and devotion to the ideal of peace was the key factor for the peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and hopefully we will have the honor to be present at the ceremony awarding him the deserved Nobel Peace Prize,” the Armenian premier said.