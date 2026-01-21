Former “chief mediator” Charles Michel back in Yerevan in a new role

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hosted the Secretary-General of the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity, Mohammed Abdelsalam, members of the Award’s jury, former President of the European Council Charles Michel, and former Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat.

The government’s press office reports that “Mohammed Abdelsalam announced that Nikol Pashinyan has been recognized as a laureate of the 2026 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity in recognition of his consistent efforts to advance the agenda of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan as well as cooperation and stability in the region.”

The same award was also granted to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“Of course, I know that the President of Azerbaijan has also been awarded and we share this award. It is justified. It is truly a joint achievement. Many people in the US, in the EU, on various international platforms, in Azerbaijan, were and are still working towards establishing peace. And of course, first of all, it is the achievement of our political team, government, parliament, society, because you know, no agreement can be implemented without the support of society, the people,” said Nikol Pashinyan.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was handed over the invitation to participate in the Zayed Award ceremony scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on February 4.

Mediamax notes that following the 2020 war, former President of the European Council Charles Michel actively mediated between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which, however, was unsuccessful. Moreover, Charles Michel was criticized by the President of Azerbaijan.