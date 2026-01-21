Pashinyan accepts Trump’s invitation to join the Peace Council - Mediamax.am

January 21, 2026
Pashinyan accepts Trump’s invitation to join the Peace Council


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has received an official invitation from US President Donald Trump to join the Peace Council as a founding member.

“Prime Minister Pashinyan accepted the proposal with love and responsibility, reaffirming Armenia’s commitment to advancing peace,” Nazeli Baghdasayan, the spokesperson for the Prime Minister of Armenia, wrote on Facebook.

 

She published Trump’s letter sent on January 16, 2026.

