Trump imposes tariffs on all countries “doing business with Iran”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. President Donald Trump announced the introduction of 25% tariffs on all countries “doing business with Iran.”
“Any country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America. This order is final and conclusive,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
