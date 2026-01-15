Trump imposes tariffs on all countries “doing business with Iran” - Mediamax.am

January 15, 2026
Trump imposes tariffs on all countries “doing business with Iran”


Photo: Reuters


Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. President Donald Trump announced the introduction of 25% tariffs on all countries “doing business with Iran.”

“Any country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America. This order is final and conclusive,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

