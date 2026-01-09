Aliyev: Armenia helps Russia bypass sanctions

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated that Armenia is helping Russia bypass sanctions.

Aliyev said this in an interview with Azerbaijani TV channels, the full text of which is provided by the Azertac agency.

“On many occasions, when I meet a so-called group of countries’ leaders, which strongly support Armenia, and always complain about how for Armenia it is difficult because of the geopolitics, how Armenia is vulnerable because some countries want to damage its interests, I always say, “look at the GDP and look at the trade turnover with Russia.”

When the Russian-Ukrainian war started, the trade turnover between Armenia and Russia was about 2 billion US dollars. Two years ago, it was 12. So, it’s obvious. It’s a sanction bypass. As they call it, parallel import or import in grey zone. But no one, neither in the European Commission, nor in the European Parliament, nor in the Parliament Assembly of the Council of Europe, no one even said a word or reprimanded Armenia or even not the sanctions, but even not anyone said. Because for them, to be a channel of bypassing sanctions is affordable. But, our GDP is growing not because we help someone to avoid sanctions, we do not. It’s growing because of our economic performance,” the Azerbaijani president stated.