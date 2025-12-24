Trump emphasizes Pashinyan’s “significant role”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Ambassador to the United States Narek Mkrtchyan met with the United States President Donald Trump at the White House.

The Armenian Embassy in the U.S. issued the following news release:

“The meeting took place during an event organized for newly appointed ambassadors. During the conversation, Ambassador Mkrtchyan thanked President Trump for his consistent efforts to promote peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as for the historic agreement and documents signed at the White House on August 8.

President Trump congratulated the Armenian people, emphasizing that they deserve lasting peace, and reaffirmed his unconditional support for peace-oriented processes. The President also highlighted the leadership of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and underscored his significant role in advancing the peace process. As a sign of high appreciation, President Trump presented Prime Minister Pashinyan with a personally inscribed gift.”