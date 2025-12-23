Pashinyan speaks about TRIPP project during meeting with Putin

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that "we are also currently conducting very constructive bilateral negotiations with the United States on the implementation and construction of the TRIPP project.”

“These are truly significant and meaningful changes for our region. There are also many nuances here that relate to our bilateral relations with Russia,” Pashinyan said at the meeting that took place in St. Petersburg on December 22.

“Of course, very important and, fortunately, positive developments are taking place in our region. And I would like to thank you for your support for the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan. And, as we said in our phone conversation after August 8, the achieved peace will open up new opportunities for the further development of bilateral relations between Armenia and Russia.

And this has already happened, because trains from Russia are already going to Armenia through the territory of Azerbaijan, which, I think, is a truly historic event. And, as you have already mentioned, new opportunities are opening up. The moment has come for the restoration of some other railway sections in our country.

I am referring, in particular, to the Ijevan, Yeraskh and Akhurik sections. These are the railways that connect Armenia with Azerbaijan, the main part of Azerbaijan with Nakhichevan and Türkiye, since a fairly active political process is underway. I cannot say that there are already political decisions on the reopening of these railways. But I think that the situation has matured to the point that it is necessary to carry out preparatory work,” the Armenian premier stated.

In his opening remarks, the President of Russia noted:

“We also have good plans, we have already discussed energy, including nuclear energy. We will not go into details now, but there is an opportunity to discuss, to talk, as well as about the logistics sector.

During our previous meeting, you raised various issues that we can work on together, including the restoration of old routes and the creation of new routes that will open the borders of Armenia. So, in general, everything is going well. Of course, there are other issues that we will discuss now.”