Aliyev decides not to attend the informal CIS summit

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will not attend the informal summit of CIS leaders scheduled to take place today in St. Petersburg.
According to Azerbaijani media outlets citing the presidential administration, Aliyev’s absence is due to a “busy work schedule.”
On December 20, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Ilham Aliyev would take part in the informal summit and hold a meeting with Vladimir Putin.
