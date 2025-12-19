Witkoff’s counselor attends discussion hosted by Armenian Embassy in US

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Vinay Chola, Counselor of the Office of the Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, participated in the discussion initiated by the Embassy of Armenia in the United States on recent developments following the August 8 Washington Summit.

The embassy reports that leading U.S. think-tank experts, Vinay Chola, Vahan Hunanyan, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, and Gevorg Mantashyan, Deputy Minister of High-Tech Industry of Armenia participated in the roundtable discussion held on December 18.

Photo: Press service of the Armenian government

“Participants discussed opportunities and challenges related to the post-summit environment, including practical pathways to advance durable peace, enhance regional connectivity, and translate recent agreements into concrete cooperation. The exchange also highlighted Armenia’s growing role in advanced technology ecosystems and the importance of trusted, rules-based partnerships,” the U.S. Embassy in Armenia reported.