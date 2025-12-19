“Armenia attaches importance to partnership with NATO” - Mediamax.am

December 19, 2025
“Armenia attaches importance to partnership with NATO”


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Sekerinska discussed issues related to the development of Armenia-NATO partnership and cooperation.

During the meeting, Nikol Pashinyan noted that “Armenia attaches importance to cooperation with international partners, including NATO, in order to promote the security and stability agenda in the region.”

 

“The NATO Deputy Secretary General highly appreciated the partnership with Armenia and thanked the Prime Minister for previously receiving the ambassadors accredited to NATO and for the interesting and productive conversation.

 

Reference was made to the Washington Declaration signed between Armenia and Azerbaijan on August 8, as well as the developments that followed. Views were exchanged on steps aimed at unblocking regional communications, in particular, the TRIPP and ‘Crossroads of Peace’ projects,” the government said in a news release.

