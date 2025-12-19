Nikol Pashinyan to attend EAEU and CIS meetings

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will travel to Saint Petersburg, where he will participate in the session of the Eurasian Economic Supreme Council.
Pashinyan stated about it today, speaking to reporters after the regular cabinet meeting.
The meeting of the EAEU Council is scheduled for December 21 and will coincide with the informal meeting of the leaders of the CIS countries, to be held in St. Petersburg on December 21–22.
