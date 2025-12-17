NATO Deputy Secretary General to travel to Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The NATO Deputy Secretary General, Radmila Shekerinska, will travel to Armenia on 18 December.

NATO press office reports that the Deputy Secretary General will meet with the Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan, the Foreign Minister, Ararat Mirzoyan, and the Defence Minister, Suren Papikyan.

NATO Deputy Secretary General will also meet with civil society representatives and NATO Allied Ambassadors.

Radmila Sekerinska has held the position of NATO Deputy Secretary General since December 2024. Previously, she served as Acting Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defense of North Macedonia.