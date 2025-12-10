Kristina Kvien briefs on TRIPP developments

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien has stated that TRIPP’s benefits for Armenia will "open trade routes and re-connect Armenia to the global market.”

The US Embassy’s website published today the Ambassador’s remarks she made on December 8 at the Armenian-American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) meeting.

Kvien stated that “TRIPP not only advances regional interconnectivity, it allows Armenia to choose among an array of partners for imports, exports, and joint ventures.

“This freedom of choice means Armenia can negotiate the most favorable arrangements in every aspect of commerce, benefitting Armenian business and Armenian consumers,” the ambassador said.

She noted that “our work on transportation infrastructure is starting with TRIPP, but is not limited to it.”

“As normalization with Turkey and Azerbaijan advance, we are ready to support Armenia’s full integration into East-West commerce channels. Another implementation achievement is the recent U.S. announcement of $‌145 million in new assistance funding for Armenia. The bulk of these funds will go toward advancing the TRIPP project and enhancing border security and management.

We are now working with the Armenian government to establish the structures that will develop and implement the TRIPP and MOU visions.

The first structure is two intergovernmental working groups that will guide MOU and TRIPP implementation. These working groups are established, and will have their inaugural meeting by the end of the year.

The second is a U.S.-Armenia entity that will manage TRIPP planning and construction. We are working through the legal elements of this unique entity and look forward to updates on progress soon,” the U.S. Ambassador said.