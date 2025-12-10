Grigoryan and Hajiyev spoke about “eternal” peace

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan and Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev gave a joint interview to Euronews in Doha, where the two officials were participating in an international conference.

The Euronews reported that Grigoryan and Hajiyev said that the war is over and that peace must be “eternal” for future generations, and that both countries should now look toward a joint future.

“In all conflicts, sides do not trust each other. But we have been working towards this. As the famous song said, ‘it’s another brick in the wall,’ in the positive sense of that quote. We are trying to build that wall of trust,” Grigoryan said.