Kallas: Moscow is ramping up disinformation campaign in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas stated that Russia is ramping up disinformation campaign in Armenia.

In her remarks at the meeting of European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, Kallas, in particular, said:

“We see that the closer a country gets to the European Union, the greater the

pressure from malign foreign influence.

Russia and its proxies are ramping up disinformation campaigns, including in Armenia ahead of next year’s election. Moldova was this year’s primary target, but also the best proof that this challenge can be overcome.

Foreign Policy | 2025-12-03 11:58:36 The first Armenia-EU summit to be held in Yerevan on May 5

“We will keep mobilising the External Action Service assets we have created over thelast decade while supporting civil society and free media. As we learnt from Moldova, countering foreign interference and defending the integrity of elections requires a ‘whole-of-society’ approach.”