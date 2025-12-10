Kallas: Moscow is ramping up disinformation campaign in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas stated that Russia is ramping up disinformation campaign in Armenia.
In her remarks at the meeting of European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, Kallas, in particular, said:
“We see that the closer a country gets to the European Union, the greater the
pressure from malign foreign influence.
Russia and its proxies are ramping up disinformation campaigns, including in Armenia ahead of next year’s election. Moldova was this year’s primary target, but also the best proof that this challenge can be overcome.
“We will keep mobilising the External Action Service assets we have created over thelast decade while supporting civil society and free media. As we learnt from Moldova, countering foreign interference and defending the integrity of elections requires a ‘whole-of-society’ approach.”
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.