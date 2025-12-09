Pashinyan to meet German Chancellor Merz today - Mediamax.am

December 09, 2025
Pashinyan to meet German Chancellor Merz today


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government (archive photo)


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay an official visit to Germany from December 9 to 10.

The government’s press office reports that on December 9 he will have meetings with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

 

On December 10, Pashinyan will travel to Hamburg, where he will meet with Mayor Peter Tschentscher and take part in a roundtable discussion at the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce.

